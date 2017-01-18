HUNT Team and Michigan Department of Corrections Arrest a Wayne County Fugitive in Alpena

A fugitive has been apprehended thanks to the HUNT Team, and the Michigan Department of Corrections.

According to the HUNT Team, and the Wayne County Detroit Parole Office, 32–year–old Antoine Dashan Campbell fled to Alpena after violating a parole arrest out of Wayne County.

Campbell was convicted of a home invasion and carrying felony firearms.

Campbell was arrested on Thursday, September 21st, by the ARU officers and the HUNT at a residence on the 200th block of Liberty Street.

The 32–year–old was lodged in the Alpena county jail, and is awaiting transportation to a correctional facility.