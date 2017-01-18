Humane Society Seeks Additional Funding From The City

The Huron Humane Society is seeking additional funding from the city of Alpena, to help with their annual expenses.

Executive Director Natalie Francis made a pitch to City Council members on Monday.

The society is seeking $17,500.00 from the city, 500 more than they received last year.

Francis gave a presentation to the council, breaking down the shelter’s budget and the need for funding.

The shelter had a $4,000.00 deficit in 2016, with the large majority of animals taken in coming from the city.

The society operates entirely off municipal funding and private donations.

The Humane Society has already received a bump in contribution from Alpena County, gaining $5,000.00 in comparison to last year. Alpena Township has budgeted $6,000.00 for the non–profit.