Home Depot Renovates VFW Post for Community Day

One local store in Alpena is giving back to the community. Helping out Veterans, repairing and renovating the VFW Post.

It’s’ been over 30 years since the VFW has seen major changes, and through their ‘Giving Back to the Community, Doing More for Veterans’ Program, Home Depot decided partner up with the non profit organization, to create a grant to renovate and repair ceiling piles, add led lighting and add a fresh coat of paint to the VFW building.

“They’re going to have basically a brand new hall. I know some of the auxiliary volunteers are going to be painting. So probably within the next week it’s going to look completely different. A lot brighter and everyone in the community benefits from the VFW,” Jerry Plohocky said.

Post President, Gloria Plater said she hopes the new and improved renovations adds a smile, and warms hearts to everyone who comes for activities to the VFW Post.

“We’ll I hope they love it, I hope they think ‘wow.’ We just want to make sure that everybody gets more involvement. There are people here that are volunteering their time. So of them have volunteered their time every time. We’re hoping that it’s going to turn out really nice in the end and help people more get involved in the community,” Plater said.

Not only is the VFW Post a place for Veterans to mingle and hold events such as weddings, funerals, and bingo nights. The post is also involved with raising funds for kids, homeless Veterans, and more.

Post Commander, Richard Plater said he wants people, who come to the post to see the changes, stay and feel welcome.

“It’s great we love the veterans when they come in. They’re apart of us, we are all veterans here so we really appreciate that and we want them to stay. We want them to feel welcome. I think with the updates to the building it gives us that too. They’re going to come in here, and they’re going to feel they want to be apart of that, and we are seeing younger vets all the time so it’s great,” Plater said.

The renovations will hopefully bring more community activities, and fundraisers to the post. The finished product will be on full display for Veteran members and the rest of the community to see in a few weeks.