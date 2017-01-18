High Speed Winds Cause Damage And Power Outages Across NE Michigan

If you were outside today you probably felt just how windy it was. This area alone saw gusts up to 50 mph, and with those gusts came reports from all over, of downed trees and power lines.



Multiple reports of collapsed trees falling in the road and onto power lines came through from streets in Spruce, Sanborn, Hubbard Lake, and in Alpena Township.



In this video, workers from Alpena Power and the Alpena Township Fire Department worked to remove a tree that fell on top of a power line on North Partridge Point Road; the tree was smoking and briefly caught fire.



The winds also ripped apart the roof to a building located at j and s concrete in Alpena.

Insulation and metal roofing was torn off by the high-speed gusts and scattered throughout the parking lot.



According to Alpena Public Schools, both Sanborn and Wilson Elementary schools lost power today due to the downed lines.