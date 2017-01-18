Good Morning Alpena Showcases ‘Cool Things We Make Part Two’

The Alpena Area Chamber of Commerce hosted their annual Good Morning Alpena event. The theme was ‘The Cool Things We Make Part Two.’

Sponsored by Friends of the Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary, Good Morning Alpena showcased different businesses and what they do in the city of Alpena.

Friday’s event also updated citizens on changes that were also happening around town.

“There’s a lot of really cool things that get made here in the Alpena area. One of the things that we didn’t talk about today, but I mentioned how our students make robots at the Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary, then we learned about how sausage gets made, we learned about Omega Sign and the electrical components of that, and ESI and how they are training students for high tech jobs. There’s a lot, and when you go down US–23 and you don’t realize there’s really all of these cool things that are being made in those buildings makes today a fun opportunity to bring people together and really celebrate what we make here,” Wolf said.

Businesses at Friday’s event included ESI, Omega Electric and Sign Company, Nowicki’s Sausage Shoppe, and Thunder Bay Theatre.