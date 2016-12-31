Former Alpena Sheriff’s Deputy Charged With Stalking

A former deputy with the Alpena County Sheriff’s Office has been charged with stalking.

42-year-old Joseph Frederick Smith is believed to have stalked a married woman.

According to various reports, the woman and Smith were nothing more than friends when one-day Smith began calling her more frequently, and following up with behavior that made the woman feel uncomfortable, even unsafe.

Smith allegedly said he had no intention of discontinuing his relationship with the victim.

Smith, who is also married, was alleged to have called the woman roughly 200 times during the six month period between August 2015 and February 2016.

He has also been accused of using a Statewide-Computerized Police System to obtain personal information on a male friend of the victim.

Smith is being charged with a misdemeanor count of stalking, a felony count of impermissible use of personal information, as well as a misdemeanor count of unauthorized use of law enforcement information.