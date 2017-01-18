Fire Destroyed Home in Alpena Township

On Friday morning the Alpena Township fire department was dispatched to a home on Lake Winyah road. No residents were home at the time but WBKB had learned there were four pets inside the home at the time of the fire. Then around 4 o’clock Friday evening the fire had rekindled. Captain Ken Piper of the Alpena Township fire department reported that there was some fire hidden under aluminium siding, which caused the fire to start again. At this time the initial cause of the fire is still under investigation.