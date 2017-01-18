Farmers Market Fundraiser Brings Over 300 People to the APLEX

The banquet hall at the Aplex was packed as many gathered to support our local Farmers Market. The Locavore Dinner featured food that was locally produced, and catered by the Fresh Palette.

The restaurant’s dynamic duo brothers were the chefs! In addition to great food, guests were able to participate in a live auction, silent auction, and raffle drawing. Some of the prizes included kayaks, a massage package, wine baskets, and more. The Farmers Market also raffled off food baskets. There were over 300 people in attendance for the big event. All funds raised went towards supporting the farmers market. $2,500 will be used to go towards their scholarship for seniors planning to study agriculture.

Remaining funds will be used for the expansion of the market, making it bigger and better! Market manager Amy Roznowski says that she was extremely grateful for yesterday’s turnout, and they look forward to next year’s event. If you missed this year’s event you can still donate, by visiting the Friends Booth at the Farmers Market.