Eclipse Viewing Party in Alpena

All around the world, and right here in Alpena, people donned protective eyewear and gazed into the sky with hopes of seeing the total solar eclipse.

Alpena residents gathered here in front of the library to view the first eclipse in 38 years. For those of you that don’t know, it’s when the sun, moon and earth all line up at once.

The rare event happens only when the moon passes directly in front of the sun, blocking its light from reaching earth for a fraction of time. At 1:05 yesterday, Michiganders began to see the solar eclipse, and as they watched from behind shiny lens, many of them couldn’t believe their eyes.

The Alpena County Library helped many people get together to view the eclipse safely, while educating kids and adults on what exactly happens during a solar eclipse.