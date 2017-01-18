‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ Enforced Over Labor Day Weekend

With Labor Day in just a few weeks, Michigan State Police Alpena Post is reminding residents to drive sober, or there will be some major punishments.

Until September 4th MSP is encouraging drivers ‘Drive Sober, or Get Pulled Over.’ According to MSP, 1 person is killed every 53 minutes in the United States due to drunk driving.

MSP Alpena Post recommends all residents to have a designated driver if they know they are going to drink especially during Labor Day weekend.

“So if you’re going to be out on boats, or in the water make sure that you have somebody who is sober. If you’re going to be driving in a car, make sure you have a designated driver so that you’re not putting yourself or any other motorist at risk,” Trooper, Ashley Simpson said.

According to Michigan law, if your body alcohol content is below point 17 and this is your first offense and you’re over the age of 21 you could find yourself not only behind bars for 93 days, but paying a fine up to $500, serving 360 hours of community service, earning 6 points on your drivers license and face a 180 day license suspension.

Minors under the age of 21 could face similar punishments.

“When you’re under the influence of alcohol you’re not only putting yourself at risk, you’re putting everyone else around you at risk. You never know what kind of situation you may be in, you may have an animal out in front of you, or you may have someone else pull out in front of you. If you’re intoxicated you may not be able to control your actions appropriately,” she added.

Law enforcement will be stepping up enforcement to crack down on motorists driving impaired. Remember: there’s no such thing as “ok to drive,” so ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”