Dollar General Stores Growing Throughout Northeast Michigan

Dollar General Stores are growing in the state of Michigan, and that means more jobs are coming to Northeast Michigan. There are currently three Dollar General Stores in Alpena, and more within the area.

The retail chain expects to create 420 new jobs throughout Michigan in 2017, as a part of the company’s new store growth plan. When it comes to working with the store, corporate communications, Crystal Ghassemi said it’s all about benefits, and learning opportunities.

“There are a lot of opportunities to learn different traits within the fields. The other part of that is that we’re a company that really lives and breathes our mission of serving others. We provide grants to be able to support youth, summer, family, and adult literacy programs within a 20–mile radius of our stores across the country, and our distribution center. We just want to be able to serve our communities, and give back to the communities we call home,” she explained.

When you look at the local stores in the area, including the three stores in Alpena, you may see more than one. Ghassemi said location is key when placing a new store in a city.

“We have exclusive research that shows us that our customers come to us within a 3 to 5 mile radius, or no more than a 10 minute drive. So understanding that convenience is a major reason that our customers stop at our stores, we want to make sure that we put stores in locations that make it easy for our customers to come in to the store and get what they need to get on with their day. When you’re able to offer that in some locations that work with traffic patterns and the local communities, that’s really why some small towns support multiple stores,” Ghassemi said.

If you’re interested in learning more about Dollar General’s hiring process and to see which store is hiring in the area, check out more at www.dollargeneral.com/careers.