Coffee with a Cop Encourages Positive Connections Between Local Law Enforcement and the Community

The Michigan State Police Alpena Post hosted a ‘Coffee with a Cop’ event at McDonald’s on West Chisholm Street in Alpena.

Reporter, Star Connor was there for a sip of hot coffee, and chat with MSP. Coffee and fellowship, that’s what today is all about.

The Michigan State Police Alpena Post, and other law enforcement agencies hosted ‘Coffee with a Cop’ Wednesday at McDonald’s on West Chisholm Street.

‘Coffee with a Cop’ provides a special opportunity for the community, and residents to ask questions and learn more about law enforcement.

Trooper, Ashley Simpson said events like ‘Coffee with a Cop’ brings more positive than negative.

“It’s important to be in the community and talk to people because a lot of people a lot of times, when they see us it’s for a bad reason, we’re there’s an accident, or because there was a complaint. So on neutral ground like this at a McDonald’s setting it’s just nice to be able to talk and socialize and not worry about other factors,” Simpson said.

Attendee, Patricia Luxford said her son has been in law enforcement for over 25 years. Luxford said it’s important to come out and support events like this, so that people know that cops are good people too.

“When you’re traveling in the car with your kids, you don’t scare them and say, ‘uh oh here comes a cop,’ you say, ‘oh here comes a police officer.’ They are such good people, human like everybody else you know, and you have to teach your children not to be afraid of police officers,” Luxford said.

During today’s chat, Simpson and other law enforcement agencies address many concerns.

“The one woman she had questions about prescription drug, and how to carry them. Another woman asked about protecting her property from snowmobilers. It’s basically whatever they have to ask, we’re here to answer,” Simpson revealed.

Trooper Simpson just wants everyone to know that they don’t have to be afraid when they the man or woman in uniform wearing blue.

“At public events like this one, it’s just nice to be able to show people that we are human, and that we are able to actually answer questions. People can approach us, and actually talk to us and it’s not that they need to be afraid of us,” Simpson said.

‘Coffee with a Cop’ was not only held in Alpena today, but also in counties around the state of Michigan, striving to make connections with the community.

In Alpena for WBKB News, I’m Star Connor.