City of Alpena Issues Less Building Permits, Receive More Cost on Commercial & Industrial Permits

According to Building Official Don Gilmet, The City of Alpena issued less building permits in 2016, and received additional cost on commercial and industrial permits.

Gilmet revealed that there were 375 building permits issued for 2016, which is about 41 permits less than 2015.

The increase in commercial cost were $133,000 opposed to $90,000 in 2015 due to plan review fees.

Since July, the city has started enforcing plumbing and mechanical permits.

“For the last six months of 2016 this was the first year that we had all of our own inspectors for any of the construction projects for the city. Before we relied on the state of Michigan for plumbing and mechanical and prior to 2012 the electrical was handled by the state of Michigan too. Finally I was able to, I did it for Alpena Township as well, wrestle that from state so that we would be able to do the inspections because it made it more timely. It made it a little bit more cheaper to permit fees that we have that aren’t as quite as high as what the state of Michigan charged,” Gilmet explained.

Gilmet said that plans for 2017 looks more like 2016. Some future building goals includes another new hotel on US–23 North, apartments and more.

One successful building and reconstruction plan is the new McDonalds on Chisholm Street.