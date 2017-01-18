Child Abuse & Neglect Awareness Month Continues: Besser Elementary Plants a Pinwheel Garden

More pinwheels are being placed around the area for Child Abuse and Neglect Month. CANPAC, along with Child Abuse and Neglect Team was at Besser Elementary.

There’s a sea of blue around town, and it’s to bring some attention. Pinwheel gardens are being placed throughout Northeast Michigan and in the city of Alpena to raise awareness for Child Abuse and Neglect Month.

Since 2008, these gardens have been placed throughout many locations, including Besser Elementary where students made their garden Wednesday. Coordinator, Robin Benson said it’s all about being the power of one.

“Everybody can play a role. One of our slogans is: ‘the power of one,’ so not everyone can do everything, but everyone can do something. So whether it’s helping to contribute funds to our local team, or our Alpena baby pantry, or a parenting program, or just helping out a neighbor or a family in need, everyone can do something to prevent child abuse,” Benson said.

There’s no secret that abuse and neglect happens, it’s not only a national issue, but also hits home here in Alpena and Montmorency County.

“The bad news is that there is abuse and neglect going on in our community. The good news is that our numbers are fairly low and have been for the last several months,” Keller said.

Keller’s department has 8 protective service workers who investigate child abuse and neglect. Keller said there is a decrease of abuse in the area thanks to people becoming more aware.

“The fact that we have a very active community that are concerned about kids and preventing child abuse and neglect, our Alpena Child Abuse and Prevention Council is very active doing a lot of things within the community, multiple community partners that work together to prevent child abuse and neglect. Alpena always supports efforts to reduce child abuse and neglect,” he said.

WBKB News previously covered the pinwheel garden ceremony in Alcona County. There will be others throughout the entire month. If you suspect a child is being abused, don’t be afraid to contact your local child abuse and neglect hotline.

In Alpena for WBKB News, I’m Star Connor.