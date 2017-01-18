Changes Made to CPL Application and Licensing Process

Some new changes will be in effect when it comes to obtaining your Concealed Pistol License. The new changes were made to the CPL application and licensing process.

The changes are a result of a new legislation signed by Governor Rick Snyder. County Sheriff’s will now be required to notify the clerk if an individual is ineligible for a CPL. It would also prevent a county clerk from issuing a CPL, unless the Michigan State Police or County Sheriff, has determined that the applicant is not prohibited under federal law from possessing or transporting a firearm.