Besser Museum Preparing to Host Annual Christmas Gala This Saturday

The Besser Museum is already in the Christmas spirit this year preparing for their annual season of light Christmas Gala.

The museum fundraiser will be held this Saturday for the entire family to enjoy holiday music, food, crafts, planetarium shows, history, and of course a new theme.

The entire museum wouldn’t be decked out for the holidays if it weren’t for the hard work of volunteers. So if you’re in the holiday spirit and need an indoor activity this Saturday, the Christmas Gala will be held from 6 pm until 8 pm.