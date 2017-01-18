Author, Mary Stewart Adams Presents: ‘Images from the Storyteller’s Night Sky’ at Besser Museum



The Besser Museum was full of fairy tales Saturday as Author; Mary Stewart Adams presented her exhibit, ‘Images from the Storyteller’s Night Sky.’

Collaborating with her sister, Artist, Patricia DeLisa, ‘Images from the Storyteller’s Night Sky’ watercolor artwork was put on display for visitors to see over the weekend.

Starting her story telling back in 2008, Adams, a Star Lore Historian and Program Director for the Headlands International Dark Sky Park said she was inspired to present tales from cultures, her childhood, and rhythm.

“It was a memory of rhythm, and the sky is the same thing, it moves rhythmically. The moon, the sun rises and sets, the stars have their seasons, and so it’s all rhythm. I’m drawn to that… and how do we find that in the rhythm of ‘once upon a time’ or in the poetry? A thing of beauty is a joy forever, this is all rhythm, a rhythmic expression so that’s what inspires me,” Adams explained.

The artwork displayed has been seen around the state of Michigan. As an author, Adams said that fairy tales aren’t just from someone’s imagination but from mystery of wisdom, which means to teach. Currently in calendar form, Adams said she hopes to turn her 32 pieces into a story book that will support story telling with the cycle of the year.