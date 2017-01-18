Austin Brothers Beer Co. to Unveil New Beer at Brown Trout Festival

Last year the Austin Brothers Beer Company graced the Brown Trout Festival with a limited edition beer.

This year they’re back at it again with a new beer for you to experience. It’s that time of the year again! The community will be celebrating its 43rd Annual Brown Trout Festival. Not only is the Brown Trout Festival right around the corner, but the Austin Brothers beer company will unveil a new limited edition beer exclusively at the event.

Last year the brewery released the “Big Brownie”, which was a dark beer with rich chocolate notes. This year’s beer will be different with a unique summer taste. After its unveiling at the brown trout festival, the new beer will be sold at local bars. $500 from sales will go towards helping prepare for next year’s festival.

The unveiling of the Dipsey Diver will take place at the Brown Trout Festival this Friday at 6:30pm.