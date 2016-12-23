Art In The Loft’s 2016 Year End Campaign

Art in the Loft hopes to jump start funding for their educational programs with their 2016 year-end campaign.

As the year comes to a close, the campaign reminds patrons, now is an opportune time to put in those final efforts toward donating to tax–deductible non–profits, such as Art in the Loft.

“We just want to jump start that for 2017, and really have a push forward for our special education R.E.A.C.H. program, and our Ready, Set, Create fourth–grade program, which we think has a lot of benefits to our community,” says gallery coordinator Justin Christiansen-Cooper.

Ready, Set, Create brings every fourth grader from the area into the gallery for four weeks of hands–on art instruction with the loft’s artistic team. The students come once a week, and for about an hour to two hours, they get to work closely with the loft’s education coordinator, as well as exhibiting artists.

The other education program that your donation will support is called R.E.A.C.H., which is an acronym that stands for recognize everyone’s abilities and creative hearts. This program focuses on training groups of students with special needs in culinary arts, with students ranging from elementary age to high schoolers.

To make your donation, visit Art in the Loft’s website at www.artintheloft.org/donatenow.