An Exclusive Day of Fishing for Kids

If you’re looking for something fun for your kids to do this summer, tomorrow is your chance. They’ll be able to enjoy a day of fishing exclusively for kids!

Alpena’s Optimist Club is hosting an event just for kids, and allowing them to reel in some big ones.

“We put about 400 fish in there and there’s some browns and there’s some bruck trout,” said Jim Seguin, Optimist Club VP.

For over twenty years the club has hosted the free event, giving kids the opportunity to enjoy a safe day of fishing.

“We really felt that there was a need for activities for the children and that’s what our main goal is to do stuff for the children and we thought what a great way to do this than to introduce the kids to fishing,” said Seguin.

Guests won’t have to worry about bringing any fishing poles or bait, just their children!

“There’s nothing better than to see a big smile on children’s face you know what I mean and they’re just so happy to get that fish,” said Seguin.

The event will take place tomorrow at Culligan Plaza from 10am until 2pm.