Alpena Woman Sentenced For Stealing Grandmother’s Credit Card

An Alpena woman is headed back to prison for stealing her grandmother’s credit card, and racking up more than $2,000 in purchases.

Last month, 25-year-old Samantha Lewis–Millard, pleaded guilty to two counts of illegally possessing and using a financial transaction device. Millard was recently sentenced, and apologized for her actions, saying quote “I realize what I did was wrong”.

As part of a plea deal, three additional counts were dismissed. Millard was subsequently sentenced 18 months to 15 years in prison. She is still on parole from a 2015 conviction, for possessing and selling heroin. Millard has also been convicted of writing bad checks in the past.