Alpena Senior Citizens Center Offering Matter of Balance Fall Classes

Can you believe that summer is almost over? Well it is and that’s’ why the Alpena Senior Citizen’s Center is gearing up for its upcoming fall sessions of ‘Matter of Balance’ program addressing the fear of falling and changes in the environment which may discourage seniors.

“We want them to be able to adjust to changing conditions. So if it’s raining and you step inside of a restaurant or something like that, that’s a changing condition going from pavement to a slippery floor. So this would help them acknowledge their fears and also work through their fears of falling,” Coordinator Mike Stauffer said.

The class will be offered once a week to seniors with a variety of classes.

“We have a lot of fun at matter of balance. In the beginning we try to go through a couple of videos for the first couple of weeks. We don’t really start exercising until the first couple of weeks. At that point in time we do a few exercises every class period, that way the seniors know what they need to do at home in order to build muscles to stay on their feet,” Stauffer said.

The program is also a way to help seniors maintain a positive attitude as while gaining support from others who may have the same concerns.

“We want to encourage a positive attitude. The people in the class are going through the class together and they are supporting each other, talking about things, they’re talking about their own concerns, and about situations that they’ve encountered, and what’s worked for them and what hasn’t worked for them,” Stauffer said.

If you’re interested in signing for the program, contact the Alpena Senior Citizens Center at 989–356–3585.