Alpena Optimist Club Hosts Traditional Duck Race

It’s not everyday that you see thousands of rubber ducks floating down the river. But when you do, you know it’s that time of the year! For 29 years Alpena’s Optimist Club has hosted the Duck Race, entertaining the community and bringing them together for some friendly competition. Each duck is labeled with a number matching the raffle ticket that was purchased for the race.

The first two ducks to cross the finish line, would be crowned the winners of two $500 prizes. The ducks were off to a good start, but strong winds set some in the wrong direction and left others at a stand still.

Despite some setbacks, two ducks managed to fight against the wind, make it to the finish line, and win the race.