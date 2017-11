Alpena County Sheriff’s Office Hosts Final Public Millage for Jail

THE FINAL PUBLIC FORUM FOR THE PROPOSED ALPENA JAIL MILLAGE KICKED OFF THURSDAY NIGHT. RESIDENTS HAD ONE MORE OPPORTUNITY TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE PROPOSED JAIL MILLAGE IN ALPENA…

OFFICERS WERE ON HAND TO ANSWER QUESTIONS AND WALK CITIZENS THROUGH PROBLEMS WITH 61 YEAR OLD JAIL…

THE JAIL CURRENTLY FAILS TO COMPLY WITH CURRENT JAIL CODES AND STANDARDS..

IF THE MILLAGE IS APPROVED, AN ESTIMATED 912,563 DOLLARS WILL BE RAISED IN THE FIRST YEAR TO BEGIN CONSTRUCTION…

THE AVERAGE PROPERTY OWNER WILL PAY 50 DOLLARS A YEAR IF THE MILLAGE PASSES…