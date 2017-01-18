Alpena Chamber of Commerce & AHS Hold Senior Advisory Career Prep to Help Students Prepare for Their Future in the Workforce

The Alpena Chamber of Commerce is currently hosting their first senior advisory career prep for Alpena High School students. The 8-week program is to help seniors prepare for future jobs, and the workforce.

On Friday, students learned how to put their resumes together to provide to their future employer. Chamber Board of Director, Cindy Limback said the 8–week workshops are important so that students learn the reality of what’s next.

“It’s important we feel to get them (students) ready for the future, so that they aren’t going out into the real world not knowing some of the basic skills that they might need. Interviewing, resume writing, how do they go about getting a job, and how do we help them become the best version of themselves so that they can get those jobs that they want,” Limback explained.

Limback said the goal for the future of the program is to help students know that, they can find resources if they just ask.

“The goal is to help the students know that there are people in community that are willing to help them, and that there are resources. We want to help be those resources to make those students successful in the future,” she added.

The next workshop will be a resume critique. Volunteers from local businesses in the community will be looking over students resumes and offer them advice.