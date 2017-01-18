Alcona Co. Sheriff’s Office Needs Your Help After a Restaurant Break-In

Alcona County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in solving a crime after a break in at the Iron Skillet Restaurant in Lincoln. According to the sheriff’s office the break in took place between the hours of 8 pm and 6:30 am on Thursday, August 17th.

The sheriff’s office said that the suspect or suspects entered the restaurant through a side door locating the office stealing the night drop off cash bag. If anyone has any information on this crime, please contact the Alcona County Sheriff’s Office at 989–724–6271.