AHS Key Club Need Your Post ‘Super Bowl’ Bottles to go to Service Leadership Conference

The Alpena High School Key Club will be hosting a bottle drive on Monday, February 6th.

If you have leftover cans and bottles following the Super Bowl, the Key Club will be circulating around the Alpena community to collect the bottles on Monday around 3 pm.

Key Club member, Alexis Fellows said the members are holding a bottle drive in order to raise money to go to the upcoming Service Leadership Conference.

“So we’re doing the bottle drive this week because the members of the Key Club want to go to SLC, the Service Leadership Conference. It’s really expensive, and based downstate (Lansing, MI). The Kiwanis Club of Alpena helped pay some of the funds, but it’s still $70 per member, so we want to raise some funds so we can go experience the conference and be able to represent Alpena, and help out more with services for Alpena,” she explained.

If you would like to help send the Alpena High School Key Club members to the Service Leadership Conference you can drop off your bottles at the front oval of the high school on Monday from 3 pm until 7 pm.