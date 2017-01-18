ACC Marine Tech Students Learn how to use ROVs in Connection with Drones

Alpena Community College’s Marine Technology Program were out at Rockport State Park to learn how to use some drone technology along with underwater ROV’s.

Four Marine Tech Alpena Community College students expanded their minds working endlessly at Rockport State Park learning how to operate ROVs in water along with drones.

The students broke up into teams and worked as drone operators and ROV techs trying to find shipwrecks along with other items in Lake Huron.

Working as an under water pilot during the project, marine tech student Andrew Fredrick said he enjoys learning the different ways to see things under water.

The goal was to capture images to show how each program can possibly be used in other settings, as well as a way of showing how programs at the college tend to work together.