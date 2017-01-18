A-H-S Students Get A Dose of Reality from Guest Speaker

Alina Branscombe used to suffer from opioid addiction. She started using heroin at age 19. Her 20s were spent in and out of rehab. She made her way to Alpena 6 years ago with one last chance for rehab. She ended up cleaning up her act with the help of Geneva French, a Substance Abuse Therapist. Today, Alina, is 6 years sober, a college graduate, a mother of two boys, and inspiration for those battling addictions. She spoke with A-H-S health classes about her journey and ways to get help. The biggest thing both her and French said was to not keep addiction a secret. Whether it’s a friend or family member, seek help.

Here are a few links to seek help if you or a loved one is suffering from addiction…

http://www.alpenasunrisecentre.org/

https://www.recovery.org/browse/alpena-mi/

https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline