9th Annual Thinner Winner Competition Celebrates Community Health

The 9th annual “Thinner Winner” competition put on by Bay Athletic Club celebrated five weeks of hard work, sweat, and determination. Over 200 people on 48 different teams in Alpena competed to lose the most weight and win $1,000. The team that had the greatest percentage of weight and inch loss won the grand prize. The goal for all teams was to lose 1,000 lbs and 1,000 in. The community ended up losing a grand total 1,939 lbs and 1,444 in. The night was full of good laughs, celebration, and pure joy.