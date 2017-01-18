8th Annual Deer Blind Round Up Will Take Place This Weekend

With deer hunting season around the corner, local churches and community organizations will be hosting the 8th Annual Deer Round Up this weekend.

The annual event wouldn’t be possible without the help from local churches and community organizations including the Beaver Lake Community Church, Alpena Optimists Club, Resurrection Lutheran Church, Leer Lutheran Church and the Alpena High School shop class.

Each organization pitched in creating the unique deer blinds for this season. The free community annual round up will be held on this Saturday, from noon until 5 pm at Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Hubbard Lake.

The auction will begin at 4 pm. All proceeds will go to support local community social ministries, as well as the shop class at Alpena High School.