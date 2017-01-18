7th Annual Cardboard Boat Regatta

The Sanctuary was a full house, as many gathered to witness the 7th Annual Cardboard Boat Rigatta.

Each boat was unique in it’s own way, from it’s name to the inspiration behind it’s construction

Many would race, but in the end only a few would take home the prize. A determined single sailor, two kids that meant business, and a boat that successfully fit 16 people, were some of the highlights

The final race featured the winner from each class…and they went out with a bang…literally!

It was an intense race! Some sank and others survived, but now the final results are in.

Here are the award results for the 7th annual Thunder Bay Cardboard Boat Regatta!

Pride of the Fleet Award (Most Well Engineered) : Napa Auto Parts (The Zybtowski Family)

Admiral’s Award (Most Innovative Design) : Albert P (Branden Hall)

Captain’s Award (Most Team Spirit) : The Unicorns (Evan Cole and Eva Borowski)

Judge’s Bribe Award (Most Money Raised) : SS WL Slasor (Aaron Sullenger and Co.)

Most Sailor’s Afloat Award : Thunder Bay Watch (Thunder Bay Theatre)

Titanic Award : Thunder Bay Watch (Thunder Bay Theatre)

Battle Royale Winner : Tribes Collide (Charles Rungren)

First Place Class One (Kid’s Paddle) : Double Trouble II (Logan Sigmon and Logan Bouchard)

First Place Class Two (Single Sailor) : Tribes Collide (Charles Rungren)

First Place Class Three (Crew of Two) : Birthday Boy 66 (Brian Acton and Co.)

First Place Class Four (Crew of 3+) : Military Cutbacks III (Elijah Young, Jacob O’Brien and Co.)

Thunder Bay Cup Grand Prize Winner : Military Cutbacks III (Elijah Young, Jacob O’Brien and Co.)