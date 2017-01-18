Murderer, Brenton Lee Walker Says He ‘Felt Great’ About Killing Heather Young in 2016 During Sentencing

It was an emotional, shocking, and confusing day inside of the Presque Isle County Courthouse as Brenton Lee Walker was sentenced for murdering 42 year, Heather Young of Marshall.

Walker with a smile on his face told the court, and Young’s family that he wasn’t sorry for his actions, but instead he felt great about killing Young.

“I’m by no means sorry for what I did. I learned a lot about myself, something i tried to get others to try to figure out and they chose not to. Now when I was given the opportunity to follow through that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great. I feel vindicated because of it; I’ve never felt better in my life. The fact that this happened to this particular individual is because number one she reminded me a lot of my ex–wife and other I’ve been with. A liar, a dope fiend, and a whore, so yes I’m not sorry, I have nothing to be sorry about,” Walker said leaving the entire courtroom in shock.

After Walker’s remarks it was time to hear from Young’s family. The victim’s mother spoke first revealing that she was now on medication for the loss and grief of her daughter.

“I have to see a physiologist, or something like that. I have to go to a grief group as well.

I’m on medication for dealing with losing my daughter to your cold–hearted senseless murderous act. I have nightmares about her dying. How she suffered until her death and how you killed her and what she probably felt in all that was coming right up to the moment of her death,” Gail Walker, Young’s mother said.

“You know he says he’s happy now. I would be happy to take him out, if you would let me, and I hope wherever he goes you know they might do that for me,” Young’s ex-husband, Jeff Cunningham said.

Young’s father was next pleading with the state to bring back the death penalty.

“He stands here with a smirk on his face, that is not right. They need to bring the death penalty back to the state of Michigan. I’m going to try somewhere and somehow to get someone to help me for my daughter and other victims that are out there…this has to stop,” David Dentler, said with emotion.

Things turned up a notch when Young’s daughter decided to make a statement.

“Please do something. Get rid of this man. My mother was never a whore,” Loree Cunningham yelled to Walker.

Walker’s remarks even stunned the judge. Walker was sentenced to 2 years for count 2 of possession of a firearm. He was then sentenced to 45 years to 70 years for count 6 of consecutive 2nd degree murder.

The 55-year-old confessed to killing Young, shooting her then disposing the body by burning her in a fire pit. It was revealed in Monday’s court that Walker shot Young in the leg and then was provoked to shoot Young a second time after Young maced him back in August of 2016 in Millersburg.