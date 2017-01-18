Zonta Club of Alpena Open Registration for Annual Walk

If you’re interested in adding more running and walking into your weekend the Zonta Club of Alpena is gearing up for their 11th annual 5k walk and run for breast cancer awareness.

Registration is currently open for next months walk and run. The 5k event will be held on Saturday, October 7th at 9:30 am, and will be held once again at the Great Lakes Maritime Heritage Center off Fletcher Street.

Chair member, Kim LaBrecque said she hopes there’s a bigger turn out than last year.

“As many as we can get. We’re hoping for even more than we had the last year too.

600 would be a great turn out. So yeah we encourage as many participants as we can,” LaBrecque said.

You can register online at Alpenazonta.com or pick up forms at different locations in Alpena including Friends Together, Besser Credit Union, Neiman’s Family Market, or LaFave Pharmacy.

If you can’t register now, you will be able to register the day of the event beginning at 8:30 am.

Following the 5k an awards ceremony will take place center stage at 11 am.