Zonta Club of Alpena Has Scholarships Available for Women in the Area

The Zonta Club of Alpena is currently accepting applications for women in the area for scholarships for the 2017, 2018 academic year.

There are five scholarships currently available for female students, and non–traditional female students who are planning on attending college to continue their education.

Scholarship chair, Diane O’Connor said it’s rewarding for the Zonta Club to see past recipients come back to share their success stories after earning their degrees, thanks to the organization.

“For the rest of our club to see who those individuals are, and to hear their story and what they plan on doing with the degrees they are pursuing is just so warming, and so fulfilling. For a former recipient to come back and say what this did for her, how it helped her certainly reconnects us with why we do what we do,” O’Connor said.

If would like to apply for your chance to earn one of the scholarships please contact O’Connor at 989–358–7333, or email O’Connor at oconnord@alpenacc.edu.

The deadline to apply is Monday, march 20th.

The current scholarships available includes:

Jane M. Klausman Women in Business Scholarship $550

Zonta Club of Alpena Non-Traditional Student Scholarship $500 for two female applicants

Zonta Club of Alpena-Alpena High School Student Scholarship $500

Zonta Club of Alpena-Alpena High School Student Scholarship $500