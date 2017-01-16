Youth Volunteer Corps Create Food Pantry for MLK Day

The Youth Volunteer Corps were hands on Saturday working on their MLK Day project at the Boys and Girls Club of Alpena.

Youth Volunteers built a food pantry that will placed near the Boys and Girls Club for the community to come and place or take food and toiletries that they may need.

The corps hopes to assist families that need a little extra help from time to time.

“We’re building a food pantry through the help of the Michigan Community Service Commission. We’re building this pantry for needy families in the area. The food pantry will be over near Island Mill Park. Families can come in and donate food, and place food in there, and needy families can take food out,” Corp volunteer Christian O’Neal said.

Saturday’s project wasn’t just about the pantry but also remembering Dr. Martin Luther King.

Working on ‘I Have a Dream Speeches’ while volunteering is a great way to learn history and learn about the community.

“It kind of provides more awareness to others about what we do, because “MLK” is like a big project day for us. So we get more of our influence out in the community during these huge days, and celebrations. It’s nice for our organization and it kind of provides students with more things to do and know,” Corp volunteer Rose Jasman said.

The food pantry will be available all year long. According to the corps research, 25% of Alpena lives below the poverty line. Which is 10% higher than the national average.