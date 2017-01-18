Young Woman Stabbed to Death in Hillman

Police are investigating the death of a 20-year-old girl who was found stabbed to death in Montmorency County last night. Based upon initial investigations, police believe the girl to be a victim of homicide. We spoke with Lt. John Grimshaw of the MSP Alpena Post who is handling the case.

“Deputies arrived there first and they found what appeared to be a deceased 20–year old female. She was later identified; we just released this as an update, as Kelsi Barrie, 20 years old of Hillman. Montmorency County Sheriff’s department asked us for assistance, and with the resources we have we were able to provide. We dispatched additional troopers, the crime lab, detectives from the post as well as from the 7th district to investigate,” says Grimshaw.

Troopers from the Alpena post and HUNT detectives arrived to the home on Klein road, in Rust Township where they found the 20-year-old female dead on scene. Investigators quickly developed a suspect and located him soon after, arriving to his home at around 8:30 pm that evening.

Troopers detained and transported the suspect to the Alpena post, where he was interviewed by detectives and placed under arrest for the murder of Kelsie Barrie. At this time investigators believe the man acted alone, and his identity will be released following his arraignment, which troopers believe will take place tomorrow. WBKB will keep you updated with the latest.