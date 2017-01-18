Young Students Honor Local Heroes

In honor of Veterans Day students at Besser and Lincoln elementary gave a special tribute to local veterans and active duty members. For 6 years now the two elementary schools have been hosting this event to teach students about Veterans Day and to let the vets know they will never be forgotten.

Veterans sat with smiles on their faces as they witnessed the young children sing songs about America with pride. Students expressed their gratitude and appreciation with heartfelt messages to the veterans. This day means so much to the students but, it’s the veterans appreciate this day the most

At a young age these students learn about bravery loyalty and honor, all while being in the presence of American heros.