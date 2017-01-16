Woman Lucky to be Alive Following Roll Over Car Accident on I-75

Saturday, troopers from the Cheboygan detachment team responded to a single rollover car crash on interstate 75 in Cheboygan County.

According to the Michigan State Police report, 18 year-old Dulce Hernandez-Perez lost control of her vehicle on icy roads. Hernandez-Perez hit a median sliding sideways and rolling at least 4 times.

The 18 year-old was transported by the Cheboygan Life Support team from the scene to McLaren Northern Michigan with non–life threatening injuries. Inverness Fire Department and Mid-West Towing were also at the crash.

Speed played a factor in the accident.

The Hernandez-Perez was cited for violation of basic speed law.