The City of Alpena is issuing a reminder that Winter Parking Rules go into effect on November 1st until April 1st. Vehicles can not be parked on city streets between the hours 3:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. These rules are necessary so that the city can plow those streets during winter months. Vehicles parked on a city street during the prohibited hours will be ticketed. Overnight parking of vehicles in City lots is prohibited regardless of the time of year unless a permit is issued