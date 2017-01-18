West Nile Virus Confirmed in Animals in 2 Northeast Michigan Counties

West Nile Virus activity has been confirmed across the state and here in some parts of Northeast Michigan. According to the District Health Department #4, West Nile Virus has been confirmed in a number of birds and in some horses.

Right now there has been no reports of the virus being spread to humans, but there are some cases in two counties that are currently in the area.

“There are some infected birds in Montmorency and Otsego County that were found, but not in any of the other Northeast Michigan counties. There are no human cases right now in Northeast Michigan, but they have found positive birds and possible horse cases. When there’s a dead bird found and you send it to the state lab they can test to see if it’s infected with west nile virus or not,” Goike said.

West Nile Virus is carried through mosquitoes, and due to heavy rain in the area, there has been a major increase of mosquitoes. Goike said the best way to prevent West Nile Virus is by avoiding mosquito bites.

“Avoid any activities where there is a large mosquito population. Wearing appropriate insect repellent and covering exposed skin, you know wearing long sleeves when you’re outdoors can prevent those mosquito bites. Bird baths you need to clean those and refill them at least once a week so that they don’t have mosquito eggs and that kind of thing,” Goike said.

If you are concerned and want more information about the virus in Michigan you can visit www.michigan.gov/west nile.