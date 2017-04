On Thursday, water will be shut off from 2:30 pm until 3 pm in downtown Alpena. The water system will be shut down before the upcoming 3rd Avenue project.

Third Avenue from White Street to Lewis Street will be affected, as well as Dunbar Street from Third Avenue, to Second Avenue. Please prepare your water needs before the water is cut off.

When water is restored, refrain from drinking, doing laundry, washing dishes or food preparation, as water may be discolored.