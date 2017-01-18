Vietnam Vets need help feeding local families for Thanksgiving

Although Thanksgiving may bring images of holiday cheer and stuffed bellies to many, there are still hundreds of families in the area who struggle to make ends meet for a Thanksgiving dinner each year.

The Vietnam Vets of America, Chapter 583 will set up shop outside various local grocery stores for the next two weeks, and collect both food and monetary donations for their operation feed a family. The operation has taken place for many years, and treats hundreds of families in Alpena, Alcona, Montmorency, and Presque Isle counties to Thanksgiving dinner.

“This is the 26th year that we’ve been doing it. And last year we fed around 3,800 people,” says chapter president Wayne Trappe.

Those in need can visit the donation booths and sign up to receive Thanksgiving donations. Tomorrow the operation will move to Ossineke Building Supply, and volunteers will accept donations from 10 am until 3pm. You can also sign up to receive food over the phone, by contacting Judy Trapp at (989) 358–9085.