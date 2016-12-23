Vietnam Veterans Running Short On Christmas Gifts

The Vietnam Veterans Toys for Kids Fundraiser has been providing local children with Christmas gifts for the past 25 years, but this year there’s a concern that they may not be able to provide gifts for all.



According to Assistant Fundraising Coordinator Tammy Kish, the vets are currently extremely short on gifts, and it’s a very real possibility that some area children will go without a present on Christmas.



Kish said there are around 300 kids that still need presents by Christmas Day.



Some of the items that are needed the most include children’s games, as well as some larger gifts for boys and girls.



Kish said that the Vietnam veterans have experienced shortages before, but never this serious or this close to Christmas.



“The parents that have their names in, they’re kind of counting on this. Some of these children, this is all they get for Christmas. When the parents are counting on this…they let them down…it’s not good.”



If you’re able to make a donation of any kind, contact Tammy Kish at 989–464–5588, or visit them at 2707 Pearl Road in Alpena.

You can also make a donation online, here.