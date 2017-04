An update has been released on the animal cruelty incident involving a deer.

Last month, the animal was found near the Muy Grande Ranch, lying next to a tranquilizer dart with its ears cut off.

An employee of the deer farm found the second ear four days later.

Fortunately the doe survived the attack and is doing well despite the tragedy.

According to the owner, the ranch has encountered multiple trespassing incidents over the past couple of months.