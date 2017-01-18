United Way of Northeast Michigan Currently Accepting Applications for Mini Grants.

The United Way of Northeast Michigan is currently accepting applications for mini grants. The mini grants will give the United Way the flexibility to meet community needs that may arise between the annual allowance cycles. The amount available for this request is up to $1,000.

Executive Director, Germaine Stoppa said this grant is for health and human care serving the Alcona, Alpena, and Montmorency counties.

“We’ve had an array of different organizations that have applied, and it can be for different things. It can be for a food pantry, say for example the Alpena Baby Pantry. It could be for diapers, wipes, food, so we’ve had an array of things. We’ve bought a stove in the past for the Montmorency Senior Citizens Center. So it’s been an array of different things that we’ve been able to help with,” she explained.

To request an application contact the United Way of Northeast Michigan at 989–354–2221. Applications must be submitted by 4 pm on Monday April 3rd.