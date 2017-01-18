United Way of Northeast Michigan Holds 2nd Annual Back to School Initiative For Students

Notebooks, pens, clothes, you name it the United Way of Northeast Michigan pitched in to give a helping hand hosting their second annual school clothes initiative event.

When it comes to preparation, Store Director, Warren Richter said it’s all about helping kids start their school year the right way.

“It’s about helping these kids get to start school on the right foot with maybe new shoes, news clothes that they can go into the first day with and be proud and be energetic to learn,” Warren Richter said.

The children along with their volunteers were given at total of $175 to shop with to help purchase clothes, school supplies, and anything else they needed for the 2017, 2018 school year.

Volunteer and United Way Campaign Chairperson, Alison Jakubcin said she really enjoys giving back to the Alpena community.

“We love Alpena and the community and love giving back,” Jakubcin said.

Jakubcin’s husband said he was shocked at how much fun shopping could really be.

“She found a little bit of everything, I was impressed. I thought for sure we were going to go over, but we actually came under. So she was a thrifty girl so it was better than what I do shopping,” Jakubcin said.

All in all today’s journey and trip truly helped bring a smile to all of the kids faces as they walk the school halls very soon in style.