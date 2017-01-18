U.S Representative Jack Bergman Fights For The Thunder Bay National Marine Sancturay

Earlier this week the Trump administration has proposed an executive order which will effect the Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary. Now U.S Representative Jack Bergman is fighting for the sanctuary. The order from the Trump administration wants to reduce the size of the Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary. On Wednesday U.S Representatives Jack Bergman, Dan Kildee and U.S Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters led a bipartisan call on the Trump administration to maintain the existing boundaries of Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary and warned against any attempt by the administration to circumvent the ban on great lakes oil and gas drilling.