Two Vehicle Crash on US-23 and Golf Course Rd.

An accident happened earlier today at the intersection of US–23 and Golf Course Rd. The crash involved two vehicles- one a Jeep Laredo and the other a Ford Edge. Both were banged up pretty badly from the crash, which officers say was a result of the Jeep failing to yield.

“It was so loud because it flew the guy jumped the curb here after she hit them and I seen him go and I just turned into this 19th Hole parking lot, jumped out and called 911,” said Connie Bussey, Alpena Resident.

Bussey was at the scene of the accident and says that her vehicle was almost hit too. She believes the blind spot at the intersection is to blame, not the drivers. She also says the left turn at the intersection has been a problem for quite some time.

“To me it’s a very dangerous corner it’s the left hand turn here it’s always been bad so,” said Bussey.

Both vehicles were towed away from the scene. This is a developing story, WBKB News will keep you updated on the latest.