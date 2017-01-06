Two Alpena Residents Arrested in Meth Drug Bust

Two City of Alpena residents have been arrested for Conspiracy to Manufacture Meth.

According to the Huron Undercover Narcotics Team, a 26-year-old Alpena man and a 28-year-old Alpena woman were arrested for Conspiracy to Manufacture Methamphetamine.

Hunt Lieutenant, Stuart Sharp said a search warrant was issued, and arrests were made Wednesday afternoon, after a two-month investigation revealed that the suspects made multiple purchases of pseudoephedrin.

“Pseudoephedrine is the main product for Methamphetamine and there is a system where those people that purchase pseudoephedrine provide their information. They are only allowed to purchase a certain amount. Those logs are examined to find out if someone is abusing pseudoephedine. That is how we became aware of these people,” Sharp said.

Lieutenant Sharp said the Meth trend in the community right now is very dangerous, and highly addictive.

“The trends right now in narcotic use especially in our community are very dangerous and they’ve taken a turn from years ago, marijuana…which was a significant drug in our area.

Now opiates and Methamphetamine have become apart of our community. Those are very, very highly addictive substances. So generally…heroin if you take it one time you have medically become addicted to it, Methamphetamine has become pretty much the same,” Sharp said.

Three children under the age of seven were present inside of the residence during the bust.

Sharp revealed that they have now been placed with family members through DHHS.

Both suspects are still at the Alpena County Jail.

The Alpena Prosecutors Office is expected to bring more charges after the investigation is reviewed.

Conspiracy to Manufacture Methamphetamine is a felony and can result to up to 20 years in prison and or a $25,000 fine.